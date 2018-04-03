Snap is in talks to set up shop in Saudi Arabia

Snap has held advanced talks to open an office in Saudi Arabia, positioning the social media company to be a first-mover in the country among its peers, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

In addition to potentially opening an office, the company is developing a content deal with the MiSK Foundation, a Saudi youth empowerment organization chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to one of the sources. The partnership would provide Snapchat workshops and training to Saudi youth to develop homegrown content for domestic audiences.

Snap declined to comment.

The move would make Snap one of the first Western social media companies to establish a physical presence in the kingdom. It would also provide some measure of validation for the Saudis at a time when the nation's 32-year-old crown prince is attempting an economic overhaul heavily weighted toward developing a domestic technology sector.