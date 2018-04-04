Asian markets poised for gains after Wall Street rebounds

Futures tipped a higher open for Asia Pacific markets on Thursday following Wall Street's rebound after initially dropping on additional tariffs announced by China.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.96 percent, or 230.94 points, to close at 24,264.30 — a bounce of more than 700 points from its session low.

Other major U.S. stock averages also erased declines seen earlier in the day to close sharply higher: The S&P 500 advanced 1.16 percent to 2,644.69 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.45 percent to end at 7,042.11.

U.S. stocks reversed losses, which had come after China unveiled plans for additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products on Wednesday, as overtures were made regarding potential negotiation between the two countries.

"No date has been set for the proposed tariffs put forward by China or the U.S., meaning we could see uncertainty continue for the next couple of months. This also means negotiation is still firmly on the table," ANZ analysts said in a morning note.