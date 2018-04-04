We must retaliate when people damage our interests, says China's vice finance minister

China may not want a trade war but it will hit back when provoked, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao told CNBC Wednesday.

"We must take some retaliation when people damage our interests," Guangyao told CNBC's Eunice Yoon, explaining the sweeping new tariffs his government announced on $50 billion worth of U.S. goods on Wednesday.

The new measures, which target 106 American products, are the latest in a rapidly intensifying tit-for-tat trade war first sparked by the Trump administration's decision to implement large tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports in early March. The goods in question include major U.S. exports like soybeans, cars and whisky.