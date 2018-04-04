Chinese finance official explains why Beijing is slapping tariffs on $50 billion in US products

China never yields to the outside pressure 5 Hours Ago | 01:52

Beijing has a few messages for Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, China unveiled additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products — a move that initially sent U.S. stocks to session lows in the morning. Equities recovered throughout the day while the White House tried to push back on the idea that a trade war was looming.

These tariffs came less than 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a list of Chinese imports that will face greater scrutiny as part of a crackdown on what he described as unfair trade practices.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao laid out Beijing's mindset behind the trade actions. The ministry said the new tariffs were designed to target up to $50 billion of American products annually.

Zhu, who oversees working group on economic issues for President Xi Jinping, explained that there are four things that he wanted to tell American businesses and investors.