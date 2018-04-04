Goldman Sachs on where to invest during a global trade war

The latest round of tariff retaliation is sparking worries a global trade war will break out between the U.S. and China.

The Asian country on Wednesday announced brand-new tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, cars, aerospace and defense. The move came a day after the President Trump administration detailed the list of Chinese imports that it aims to target with tariffs.

As a result, automakers, defense and other major exporter stocks dropped Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs gave its clients a specific game plan last year to play this big moment for the markets.

The firm warned its clients then that if Trump does implement a protectionist trade policy, it could start a global trade war and lead to a market drop.

"One potential risk to our central case is that global growth slows, or profits are hit, by increased US tariffs on trade and the possibility of an escalating global trade war," Goldman's chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note to clients in July 2017.

In the event of the conflict, the strategist recommended investors buy companies with higher domestic sales exposure.

"Below the surface of the market, trade conflict would benefit the performance of the most domestic-facing U.S. stocks relative to the most foreign-facing firms," he wrote.

Here are seven companies in Goldman's domestic sales basket that the firm recommended.

Shares of CVS Health, Dollar General, Public Storage and Verizon all rose Wednesday morning amid a big market decline.

Note: Goldman's domestic sales basket list is as of March 1, 2018.