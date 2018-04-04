Larry Kudlow: Trump's tariffs on China may not go into effect

The Trump administration's proposed tariffs on China may not actually take effect in the end, the top White House economic advisor said Wednesday.

"Yes, it's possible," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters when asked if there was a chance measures meant to punish alleged Chinese trade abuses would not go into effect. The actions could be a tactic to get China to negotiate on trade practices.

"It's part of the process. I mean, I would take the president seriously on this tariff issue," he added. "You know, there are carrots and sticks in life, but he is ultimately a free trader. He's said that to me, he's said it publicly. So he wants to solve this with the least amount of pain."

Late last month, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested the tariffs could be used as a bargaining chip to bring trading partners to the table.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration unveiled a list of Chinese imports it wants to target in retaliation for alleged intellectual property theft. The proposed measures, which companies will have a chance to comment on, seek to target about $50 billion worth of Chinese products every year.