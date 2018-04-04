One of the biggest US trade wars of the past had a tragic consequence — here’s what happened

Here's what happened during the last major U.S. trade war 4 Hours Ago | 03:51

It looks like President Donald Trump is gearing up for a trade war. But in this kind of fight, history seems to indicate there are very few winners in this kind of fight.

Economists are warning about hypothetical scenarios where Trump takes it too far, and other countries strike back, inevitably sending the global trade community down a spiraling path of retaliation. Roughly a month after Trump's initial announcement, we're starting to see the first signs of retaliation.

On Tuesday, Trump released a list of Chinese imports he plans to target with his proposed tariffs. Less than 24 hours later, Beijing announced new tariffs on 106 U.S. products.

No one knows exactly what will unfold once the new tariffs go into effect. But if history is any indicator, we can make a pretty good guess.

There have been a number of trade battles in the last 80 years.

Reagan imposed some pretty significant tariffs on Japan in the 1980s. And in the 90s, countries were agreeing to stricter rules under the World Trade Organization.

More recently, Former President George W. Bush imposed steel tariffs in 2002. He was met with threats of retaliation from its European trading partners. And soon after, he ended the tariffs.