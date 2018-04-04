Spotify drops as much as 8.5 percent before paring losses

Shares of Spotify dropped as much as 8.5 percent in a volatile morning of trading Wednesday, a day after debuting on public markets.

The stock opened at $140, lower than Tuesday's close but still higher than its reference price of $132 set Monday.

Shares pared losses to just 3 percent down in the first 20 minutes of trading, putting the stock closer in line with overall market declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq composite all declined more than a percent Wednesday morning after China announced new tariffs on U.S. products.

Spotify's unusual public debut was seen as an initial success for the music streaming service, but could pose a challenge to Wall Street if the stock performs well.