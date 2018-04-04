The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war

Amazon's much publicized search for a second headquarters has earned a great deal of media attention for not only the e-comerce giant but for the cities offering bold concessions and pandering in their desperate attempt to house HQ2.

Wherever Amazon chooses to build, the company claims it will contribute $5 billion and create 50,000 jobs to the local economy. Mayors' bids to attract HQ2 were so common that they populated a whole YouTube subgenre last fall, back before the 230 applicant cities had been whittled down to 20 cities in January.

All of this has served the company's marketing strategy very well: Everyone is talking about Amazon. Yet the days of creating a massive, centralized campus in a major city are almost over. And that's not only okay, it's wonderful — if we approach it the right way.

These days there are more options to successfully run a decentralized or distributed workforce than ever before and reach workers where they want to live. Enterprise companies posted more than 30,000 jobs for freelancers on Upwork's platform last year. They didn't care where the freelancers were. They just wanted people with the skills to get the work done.