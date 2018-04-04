    ×

    Watch: White House briefs media amid concerns about Trump's proposed tariffs

    [The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters Wednesday amid concerns about President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on China.

    Sanders will likely face a slew of questions about trade policy, as well as the Trump administration's plans about whether to keep troops in Syria.

