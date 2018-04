U.S. stock futures traded lower on Thursday night after President Donald Trump said he has asked the United States Trade Representative to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China.

As of 7:18 p.m. ET, the implied open for the Dow Jones industrial average was more than 400 points lower. The implied opens for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also in the red.

Markets have been jittery in recent sessions amid fears of a potential trade war between the U.S. and China.