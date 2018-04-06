America's beloved liquid spirit is caught in the cross hairs of Washington and Beijing's trade battle.
This week, China threatened to slap a 25 percent levy on 106 U.S. products, including types of whiskey such as bourbon.
"Bourbon is truly Americana," began whiskey collector Bill Thomas, proprietor of Washington D.C.'s Jack Rose Saloon, which is popular for its extensive bourbon selection.
"When you talk about tariffs on steel or aluminum or anything else, bourbon just can't be produced anywhere else than the United States," he said. "So in many ways, this is a symbolic target on American culture because bourbon is so intertwined with who we are."
China's list of tariff targets came less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump unveiled a list of proposed tariffs on Chinese imports involving the robotics, information technology and aerospace industry.
Trump suggested another counterpunch late Thursday to the tune of an additional $100 billion in tariffs against China. In response, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce representative said Friday, that the U.S. "is very arrogant" and that "China is prepared and will not hesitate" to react.