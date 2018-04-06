Amid this trade war, Jack Rose's Thomas, who boasts a personal whiskey collection of nearly 6,000 bottles, said consumers may see an uptick in prices.

"If distillers decide to increase the price of whiskey and bourbon that is kept domestically, that would be a negative impact for collectors and drinkers," said Thomas, who curates Jack Rose's whiskey collection of nearly 2,7000 bottles. "But to be honest with you, for the quality of spirit that bourbon is, it's still very cheap and inexpensive spirit. It's probably overdue for a price increase."

Despite the potential for a higher price point, Thomas believes now may be a good time as any other for aficionados to beef up their whiskey collections.

"As far as rare bottles go, if distilleries effectively stop shipping over those because they aren't as profitable, then that would actually be good for me and those who want greater accessibility to those spirits," he said.

It could be bad news for distillers, though.

In 2017, China imported $12.8 million worth of U.S. spirits. Nearly $9 million of that total was whiskey, according to figures provided by the Distilled Spirits Council, a trade association representing the liquor industry.

"Right now, the U.S. exports about $1.5 billion worth of spirits abroad, and many producers in America are pinning their future growth to exports," explained Reid Mitenbuler, author of "The Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America's Whiskey."

Mitenbuler noted that many distilleries have invested in expansion projects in order to boost their supply for lucrative foreign markets.

"Without a market to sell to, they might have problems recovering these investments," Mitenbuler told CNBC.

While distilleries plan their operations 20 years out, in order to account for the time it takes to produce and age their product, Jack Rose's Thomas said that even a small hiccup in the marketplace will be unpleasant for the industry.