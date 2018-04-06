The major averages may have ended Friday in the red, but CNBC's Jim Cramer didn't want volatility to scare investors away from a group that's coming back with a vengeance: Apparel retail.

"I'm calling it the U.S. apparel renaissance," the "Mad Money" host said. "Yep, we've gotten a series of strong numbers from the apparel makers and apparel-focused retailers, and while their stocks have performed remarkably well in a rocky market, I think they've got much more room to run and deserve to be bought into any weakness like we had today."

From Nike to PVH to Tapestry [formerly Coach], Cramer has watched the companies and their stocks tell a story of a comeback in the apparel space, giving him confidence that the strength isn't just a blip.

"Here's the bottom line: don't let a day like today scare you away from the stories that are actually working," Cramer said. "We are undergoing an apparel renaissance here in the U.S. and these stocks are worth picking at into any weakness that we might get on Monday because right now, they have the best fundamentals of any large group in the entire stock market."