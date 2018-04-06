"It is basically impossible for the U.S. to be confident that any actions it takes will protect its agricultural sector from Chinese tariffs, given the ways that other countries will respond to it."

Chad P. Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, sounded a similar warning. In a Twitter post, he said additional subsidies for American farmers would escalate trade tensions beyond the two largest economies in the world.

Farmers in Europe, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Argentina who have been "suffering because of Trump subsidies" would demand retaliatory actions from their governments, Bown said.

There have already been complaints about American agriculture on the world stage.

Chinese state-run media Global Times said in an editorial last month that subsidies from the U.S. government have given American soybean farmers an unfair competitive advantage in selling to China. Subsequently, Beijing on Wednesday announced tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans — the most valuable U.S. agricultural export to China.

In response, Trump on Thursday proposed an additional $100 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese products and asked the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture "to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told Reuters after the president's statement that it first needs to "see the reaction of what tariffs will be and what the reaction of markets are" in deciding on ways to shield farmers from the trade conflict.