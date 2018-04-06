President Donald Trump, wanting to protect U.S. farmers from China's threatened tariffs, may end up pitting his country against many more nations in a trade spat that has hit global markets and worried the international business community, experts said Friday.
If the Trump administration chooses to subsidize American farmers further, that could trigger retaliatory tariffs and subsidies in major exporters of agricultural products such as the European Union and Brazil, the experts added.
An additional agricultural subsidy from the U.S. "brings third parties into the dispute, who could be expected, at a minimum, to complain to the World Trade Organization," said Simon Baptist, Asia managing director and chief economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.