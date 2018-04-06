European markets seen lower amid rising trade tensions

Late on Thursday, President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Trade Representative to consider $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese goods. The further charges were being proposed "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against prior U.S. trade actions, Trump said in a statement.

China on Wednesday announced it would introduce tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, cars and whiskey. The duties were introduced as a retaliatory measure against Trump, who just 24 hours prior, had unveiled a list of Chinese imports he planned to target with tariffs.

Asian equities edged lower amid the elevated trade tensions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was off 0.25 percent. The index has fluctuated wildly throughout the trading week in response to the tit-for-tat trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Back in Europe, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure is expected to deliver a speech at the European House Ambrosetti Forum on Friday.