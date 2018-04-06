    ×

    European markets seen lower amid rising trade tensions

    European markets are set to open lower on Friday morning, amid an escalating trade standoff between the two biggest economies in the world.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 40 points lower at 7,156, while the CAC 40 is set to open down around 37 points at 5,239 and the DAX is expected to start 111 points lower at 12,211, according to IG.

    Late on Thursday, President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Trade Representative to consider $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese goods. The further charges were being proposed "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against prior U.S. trade actions, Trump said in a statement.

    China on Wednesday announced it would introduce tariffs on 106 U.S. products, including soybeans, cars and whiskey. The duties were introduced as a retaliatory measure against Trump, who just 24 hours prior, had unveiled a list of Chinese imports he planned to target with tariffs.

    Asian equities edged lower amid the elevated trade tensions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was off 0.25 percent. The index has fluctuated wildly throughout the trading week in response to the tit-for-tat trade dispute between Washington and Beijing.

    Back in Europe, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure is expected to deliver a speech at the European House Ambrosetti Forum on Friday.

