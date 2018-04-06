Think twice before claiming an $8,000 charitable deduction for those old t-shirts you gave away last year.

A recent study by Credit Karma Tax showed that 6 percent of about 2,000 people polled 'fessed up to fibbing on their taxes.

This comes as no surprise to the Internal Revenue Service, which called out "falsely padding deductions" as one of its 2018 "Dirty Dozen" tax scams.

"We found that most Americans really want to pay the right amount of tax," said Rick Chen, a spokesman for Credit Karma Tax. "They're focused on paying their fair share."

There's a price to pay for trying to get around the IRS.