Student loan debt in America has been called a crisis.

The loans many students take out to cover their education can impair them from owning houses and saving for retirement later in life.

And many others can't even make their monthly payments. Some 40 percent of borrowers are expected to default on their loans by 2023.

In some states, the situation is worse than others.

That's the takeaway from a new project by The Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, which has mapped student loan debt across the country.

Here are 10 states hit hard by student loans.