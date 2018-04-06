    ×

    The 10 states where student debt is a big problem

    • The Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, has come out with a map of student loan debt.
    • Debt is higher in some states than others — and so is the amount in default.

    Student loan debt in America has been called a crisis.

    The loans many students take out to cover their education can impair them from owning houses and saving for retirement later in life.

    And many others can't even make their monthly payments. Some 40 percent of borrowers are expected to default on their loans by 2023.

    In some states, the situation is worse than others.

    That's the takeaway from a new project by The Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, which has mapped student loan debt across the country.

    Here are 10 states hit hard by student loans.

    1) Washington, D.C. 

    The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 21%

    Median student loan debt: $24,131

    Median student loan debt in collections: $10,154

    2) New Hampshire

    Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
    Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 20%

    Median student loan debt: $18,777

    Median student loan debt in collections: $10,861

    3) Pennsylvania

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 20%

    Median student loan debt: $18,544

    Median student loan debt in collections: $8,359

    4) Minnesota

    The sun sets over Shields Lake in Minnesota. The state is one of ten new members of the U.S. Climate Alliance.
    Alexander Lamar Photography | Moment | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 20%

    Median student loan debt: $17,315

    Median student loan debt in collections: $9,492

    5) North Dakota

    Bismarck, North Dakota
    Sakakawea7 | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 20%

    Median student loan debt: $16,443

    Median student loan debt in collections: $7,746

    6) Iowa

    Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground.
    Davel5957 | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 20%

    Median student loan debt: $15,236

    Median student loan debt in collections: $7,778

    7) Massachusetts

    Quincy Market in Boston.
    Ron Dahlquist | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 19%

    Median student loan debt: $18,487

    Median student loan debt in collections: $9,787

    8) Ohio

    Columbus, Ohio
    traveler1116 | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 19%

    Median student loan debt: $18,062

    Median student loan debt in collections: $8,526

    9) Colorado

    Aerial view of Fort Collins downtown in sunrise light. Fort Collins, Colorado.
    Marek Uliasz | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 19%

    Median student loan debt: $17,667

    Median student loan debt in collections: $8,802

    10) Maine

    Maine Maritime Academy
    myLoupe | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
    Share of residents with student loan debt: 19%

    Median student loan debt: $16,701

    Median student loan debt in collections: $9,281

