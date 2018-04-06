'New world order' could stem from US-China trade battle

A trade showdown between the world's two biggest economies could be the flashpoint for a new international order, according to the chief advisor of China's Banking Regulatory Commission.

A tit-for-tat trade standoff between the U.S. and China has fueled market fears that the dispute could soon spiral into a full-blown trade war. Washington and Beijing have been embroiled in escalating tariff threats since early March — with market participants concerned about the potential impact of an ensuing trade war.

"The signal must be there is a new order emerging, and how that new order emerges will depend upon the wisdom, the patience and the understanding of the top leaders," Andrew Sheng, chief advisor at China's Banking Regulatory Commission, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on the sidelines of the European House Ambrosetti Forum in Italy Friday.

When asked whether he was optimistic about the prospect of political leaders finding an effective solution to the world's problems, Sheng replied: "I think so … We are now seeing a much more complex, much more subtle (and) much more nuanced search for the new order."