Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell deliver his first economic outlook speech live

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his first economic outlook speech since taking over the central bank's top position in February. The speech is slated for the Economic Club in Chicago.

The Fed at its March meeting approved a quarter-point hike of its funds rate, which is used as a benchmark for most consumer debt. Markets widely expect the Fed to move at least twice more before the end of 2018.

Investors are watching for Powell's observations about economic growth overall, and specifically his view on how closely inflation is moving towards the Fed's 2 percent target. He's less likely to comment on recent tariffs President Donald Trump has threatened against China, though he probably will talk about fiscal policy.

Read more:

Fed's Brainard warns about high asset prices even after the stock market correction

John Williams named to take over key New York Fed president post

The market is having a hard time adjusting to a new day at the Fed

Powell says Trump's trade policy has become a growing concern among Federal Reserve members