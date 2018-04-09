It's John Bolton's first day as Trump's national security advisor – and he's already facing a new crisis in Syria

John Bolton, President Donald Trump's third national security advisor in just over a year, started his new job Monday and already he has his plate full of crises and global tensions to deal with. The most pressing is Syria, given the developments over the weekend.

Since Bolton accepted the job two weeks ago to replace H.R. McMaster, the Trump administration has ratcheted up its already extensive array of national security challenges, including a diplomatic row with Russia, a brewing trade war with China, ongoing negotiations to set up nuclear talks with North Korea, and the president's order to send National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Over the weekend, Trump helped push Syria back to the forefront of U.S. foreign policy debates. In a tweet, he hinted at retaliating against a deadly chemical weapons attack believed to be carried out by supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, warning of a "big price" to pay.

In the tweet, Trump also singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin for backing the Assad regime. The remark was especially significant since, despite repeated accusations of malfeasance against the Russian leader, Trump has often refrained from directly and publicly criticizing Putin.

On Monday, Trump said his administration was studying the situation and would make a "major decision" over the next two days. Neither the president nor Defense Secretary James Mattis ruled out potential military action against Assad.

"It seems new national security advisor John Bolton could be starting his first day in the White House in the worst way possible: by having to plan a military strike on Assad's ability to deliver chemical weapons attacks in Syria," Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the Center for the National Interest, told CNBC.

"Surely, this is not the way Bolton thought his tenure on the National Security Council would start. Most thought he would be dealing with a still tough situation with North Korea," Kazianis said, referring to a potential summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump.