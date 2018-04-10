Wall Street is set for big opening gains after late Monday fade saw Dow finish up 46 points

U.S. stock futures were sharply higher this morning after sizable midday gains faded late in the Monday session, with the Dow finishing up by just 46 points. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are aiming for what would be their fifth gain in six sessions. However, the Dow and S&P were still nearly in 10 percent correction territory from Jan. 26 record highs. (CNBC)



Investors get a look at inflation figures at 8:30 a.m. ET, when the government releases the March producer price index. At 10 a.m. ET, Wall Street gets wholesale inventories. There are no major companies reporting earnings today. (CNBC)



The NFIB's small business optimism index logged its 16th consecutive month of historically high levels, though the March reading was down slightly from the prior month. Taxes received the fewest number of votes since 1982 as the number one problem for business owners.

Facebook (FB) stock was about 1 percent higher premarket this morning as CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins two days of Capitol Hill testimony over the social network's privacy practices. Congress released Zuckerberg's prepared testimony ahead of his hearing. (CNBC)



Verifone (PAY) agreed to be acquired by a group led by private equity firm Francisco Partners for $2.58 billion in cash. The price for the payments technology company works out to $23.04 per share, a 54 percent premium over Monday's close. And the stock reflected that in the premarket. (CNBC)