This spring, don't just stuff your completed tax return into a drawer. Go through it for savings opportunities you can seize right now.

More than 94 million tax returns have been filed as of March 30, still a long way from the more than 155 million returns the IRS expects to receive this year.

If you've already turned in your paperwork and received a refund — or a tax bill — take a moment to comb through your return.

This is especially important because your 2017 return marks the last time you'll be filing under the old tax regime.