The moves in pre-market trade come after Wall Street finished its previous session deep in the red. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped more than 200 points after President Donald Trump taunted Russia with the threat of imminent military action in Syria.

Trump appeared to criticize the Kremlin, for the country's support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, after a suspected chemical attack occurred in Syria over the weekend.

While political tensions between the U.S. and other nations continues to rattle sentiment, the U.S. administration isn't the only topic keeping Wall Street preoccupied.

On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified for the second time this week, this time in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he was questioned upon topics such as the guiding principles and legal obligations of the company.

On the data front Thursday, jobless claims are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with import prices. On the corporate front meantime, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines and Rite Aid are all scheduled to publish their latest set of earnings.