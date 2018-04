On Friday, economic data and speeches by members of the U.S. central bank are expected to keep bond investors busy.

Looking to data, consumer sentiment and the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS) are both due out at 10 a.m. ET.

In central banking news, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is due to speak at Washington University's Calhoun lecture series in St. Louis. In Texas, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce member luncheon, while Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will attend Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Economic Outlook Breakfast in Boston.

Investors will be watching these speeches closely to see if any of the central bankers talk about the state of the U.S. economy, after the latest minutes release by the Federal Open Market Committee was published this week.