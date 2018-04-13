'Bottom being put in place' in S&P 500: Wall Street analyst

Investors should use the volatility in the stock market as a buying opportunity, at least in the short run, one Wall Street strategist told CNBC on Friday.

"We think there's a bottom being put in place here as far as the S&P is concerned," said Dan Wantrobski, director of research at Janney Montgomery Scott.

He predicts there will be a rally into the early part of the summer.

Stocks have been on a wild ride this year. Fears over a possible trade war with China and potential missile strikes on Syria have contributed to the rockiness.

Many investors are hoping earnings season will mean a return to fundamentals. So far, it has been off to a good start, with earnings growth so far totaling 26.8 percent for the first quarter, according to a note from Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout.