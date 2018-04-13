Every year since 1955, taxes have been due on April 15 ... except for sometimes. Like the last two years. And this year.

Tax Day falls on April 17 for 2018.

That's the deadline for filing your 2017 federal tax return, the last day to make a contribution to an individual retirement account for it to count against 2017 income, the deadline to file a tax extension, and the day when quarterly estimated tax payments are due for those who make them.

So why is Tax Day on April 17 this year? Basically, it's due to a combination of the 15th falling on a Sunday and a holiday unique to Washington, D.C., hitting on Monday the 16th.

The nation's capital celebrates Emancipation Day to mark the date that President Lincoln freed slaves there in 1862. While it's a local holiday, it affects when taxes are due.

Last year, Tax Day was even later due to similar circumstances: the 15th was on a Saturday and Emancipation Day was celebrated on Monday the 17th. So taxes last year were due April 18.