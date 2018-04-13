Facebook's business model wasn't an issue...until President Trump

Facebook is in full damage-control mode. One of its latest crises involves both President Trump and a massive data breach affecting as many as 87 million of its users, and it seems to be the tipping point in a difficult few years for the social media giant. Unlike past incidents over data privacy and fake news, investors and consumers seem to finally be taking note.

In the aftermath, Mark Zuckerberg has been repeating the same refrain – he and the company "didn't take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is." It's almost like Zuckerberg's Frankenstein moment. He created a monster 14 years ago, and he's now trying to figure out how to control the beast.

But none of these problems are new, which begs the obvious question – why is this only happening now?

If you look at the timing, it all seems oddly pegged to President Trump. To understand why, you need to look back at the two big events plaguing Facebook at the moment: "Fake News" and Cambridge Analytica.