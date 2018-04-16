Airstrikes won't stop Syria's use of chemical weapons: Middle East expert

Strikes are not going to achieve objective to deter use of chemical weapons says expert 44 Mins Ago | 05:02

The airstrikes on Syria by U.S., British and French forces were effective in taking out their targets, but it isn't enough to put a stop to the brutality, expert Charles Lister told CNBC on Monday.

"The strikes were a significant message, if not the most significant message, that the West has sent so far but it's not going to achieve the objectives that we've set, unfortunately," said Lister, director of the extremism and counterterrorism program at the Middle East Institute.

Those objectives are to "deter the use of chemical weapons in Syria," he said on "Power Lunch."

The U.S.-led military action on Friday targeted Syria's chemical weapons infrastructure. It came one week after an alleged chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar Assad that killed at least 60 people.