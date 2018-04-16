Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped

Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but hasn't released it yet, regulatory filings have revealed.

Companies launching new phones in the U.S. must file a document detailing the device with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Apple filed such a document in September 2017, showing a gold iPhone X.

But Apple only released silver and space grey versions when the $999 device hit the market at the end of last year.

The FCC documents have a six-month confidentiality clause which was recently lifted. The document was created in July, suggesting the images shown may have been taken quite far ahead of the iPhone X launch.

Apple's high-end device has had a number of manufacturing issues and even cut its production target for the first quarter of the year.

Before the release of the handset, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities sent a note to investors forecasting that a "blush gold"-colored iPhone X will face production problems.

It's unclear whether Apple may still release a gold iPhone X. It has recently released red versions of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Many analysts, however, could be looking towards the new lineup of iPhone models that are typically announced in September of each year. In a report from December, Kuo said that Apple may launch three new devices with larger batteries in 2018.