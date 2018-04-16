Trump asks judge to block prosecutors from reviewing files FBI seized from his lawyer Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump's lawyers on Sunday night asked a federal judge to temporarily block prosecutors from reviewing files seized by the FBI from Trump's long-time personal attorney Michael Cohen — and to allow the president to get the first crack at determining which documents can permanently be withheld because of attorney-client privilege.

The request came a day before Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York City on his own request to have his attorneys determine what material should be kept out of prosecutors' hands due to client confidentiality.

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she was paid $130,000 by Cohen in exchange for keeping quiet about having sex with Trump in 2006, also plans to be at that hearing Monday. The White House has denied Daniels had an affair with Trump.

Files related to the payment to Daniels were among the items seized last Monday by the FBI from Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a months-long criminal probe. The United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York is handling the investigation of Cohen, on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion by the Trump presidential campaign with Russians.

Trump's attorneys for Cohen's case say they are worried that the age-old rule that protects the confidentiality of conversations between lawyers and their client is at "grave risk" because of the seizure of Trump-related records.