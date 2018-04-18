'Everything you see in sci-fi movies is going to happen,' says former Google X senior executive

""Control is an illusion ... there is no control, especially if you are trying to control a species that is much smarter than you are.""

Robotics has "broken out," he said, with many robots soon to be doing tasks in everyday living, while machines are learning and becoming "much smarter than we are." As for life sciences, Gawdat said there are indicates that "by 2050 we will start to increase humans' life expectancy by one year every year."

"So put all of those together and ... for the first time in my technology life, I tend to believe we really are heading for sci-fi. Everything you see in sci-fi movies is going to happen," he said.

He highlighted the sheer speed of technological progress.

"There are no peaks anymore, there are no big discoveries anymore ... It's all happening so fast that you don't realize the amount of change between this year and last year," he said. "The technology adoption curve ... is just very very much accelerating, to the point we're now talking about product life cycles in months, not even in years.