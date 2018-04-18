'Everything you see in sci-fi movies is going to happen,' says former Google X senior executive

With tech development accelerating at an exponential clip, the world's headed for science fiction to be made reality, according to the former chief business officer of Google X.
Mo Gawdat, speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Megatrends Conference in Singapore, said rapid progress that has been made in a few major areas, including artificial intelligence, will lead to that future.
Technological fields to watch, he said, are robotics, machine learning, life sciences, blockchain, virtual reality and augmentated reality.