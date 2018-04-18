Even if Trump wants to renegotiate the TPP, members may not bite, says Singapore official

Trade tensions are a concern for the whole of Asia, says ambassador 15 Mins Ago | 02:10

President Donald Trump has been dropping hints that he may rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership if the massive free-trade agreement can be re-negotiated. But the TPP's 11 members may not want to change a newly inked deal that took over a year to close following Washington's exit in January 2017.

"I don't think those 11 countries have an appetite to re-open it for renegotiation," Tommy Koh, ambassador-at-large at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on the sidelines of Credit Suisse's Global Megatrends Conference.

Officially known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the agreement will cut tariffs between membersand is currently awaiting ratification from six of the 11 nations.

Trump's intentions on the TPP, however, remain unclear. A few days after asking advisors to consider the possibility of re-entering the pact, the president on Tuesday said that he doesn't think the TPP is good for the U.S.