Congrats, America. You've finally earned enough this year to cover your 2018 tax bill

Ever feel like your hard-earned paycheck is going to someone else?

That had been the case until Thursday. This year, Tax Freedom Day, as it's known, falls on April 19, according to the Tax Foundation. It's the date when Americans have earned enough money to collectively cover their 2018 tax bill. It's 109 days if you're doing the math.

The tax-policy research group has been tracking this annual occurrence since 1971.

The date — it's three days earlier than last year — is attributed to the new tax law that reduced individual and corporate income taxes beginning in 2018.

(Click on chart below to enlarge.)