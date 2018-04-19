Asia looks set to track soft lead from Wall Street

Negativity on Wall Street looked set to flow through to Asian markets on Friday, with futures pointing to slightly lower starts for Japan and Australia.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.34 percent, or 83.18 points, to close at 24,664.89, the S&P 500 edged down by 0.57 percent to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq composite declined 0.78 percent to 7,238.06.

U.S. technology stocks came under pressure after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the largest contract chipmaker in the world, said it was forecasting second-quarter revenue to come in between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, below a Wall Street estimate of $8.8 billion.

The weak guidance saw Apple, for which TSMC is a supplier, fall 2.8 percent amid declines in other U.S. semiconductor stocks.

Investors also focused on higher U.S. bond yields after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 2.9 percent. The two-year yield traded near its highest levels in almost a decade.