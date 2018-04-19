    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia looks set to track soft lead from Wall Street

    • U.S. stocks closed lower, with the technology sector under pressure after weak guidance from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC).
    • The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose above 2.9 percent.
    • U.S. oil eased slightly after touching more than three-year highs.

    Negativity on Wall Street looked set to flow through to Asian markets on Friday, with futures pointing to slightly lower starts for Japan and Australia.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.34 percent, or 83.18 points, to close at 24,664.89, the S&P 500 edged down by 0.57 percent to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq composite declined 0.78 percent to 7,238.06.

    U.S. technology stocks came under pressure after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the largest contract chipmaker in the world, said it was forecasting second-quarter revenue to come in between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, below a Wall Street estimate of $8.8 billion.

    The weak guidance saw Apple, for which TSMC is a supplier, fall 2.8 percent amid declines in other U.S. semiconductor stocks.

    Investors also focused on higher U.S. bond yields after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 2.9 percent. The two-year yield traded near its highest levels in almost a decade.

    Over in Asia, stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday: Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were off by 0.16 percent compared to the index's Thursday close.

    Australian SPI futures also told a similar picture, last lower by 0.17 percent.

    On the corporate front, earnings from China Unicom and China Mobile are expected on Friday, with Japan's Tokyo Steel also due to report full-year results. HSBC's annual general meeting will also take place later in the day.

    In currencies, the dollar firmed as U.S. bond yields rose. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, stood at 89.940 at the end of Thursday. Against the yen, the dollar strengthened to trade at 107.44 at 6:51 a.m. HK/SIN.

    In the commodity markets, U.S. oil eased slightly after touching levels not seen in more than three years. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 18 cents to settle at $68.29 per barrel after trading as high as $69.56 earlier in the session.

    Brent crude futures, however, edged up by 30 cents to settle at $73.78.

    What's on  tap 

    The economic calendar for Friday is fairly light on data (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 7:30 a.m.: Japan consumer price index
    • 4:45 p.m.: Hong Kong second-quarter business confidence

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

