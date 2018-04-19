A major Chicago cab operator reportedly was loaned at least $20 million in the past year by the father-in-law of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

The cab company owner is reportedly mentioned with her husband in FBI warrants used to raid Cohen last week.

That taxi mogul, Yasya Shtayner, with her husband, Semyon Shtayner, manage 22 cabs owned by Cohen in Chicago, along with more than 300 other cabs through their company, Chicago Medallion Management Corp., according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The company is the largest cab firm in the Windy City.

The newspaper, citing Cook County deed records, reported that Yasya Shtayner obtained eight loans from Fima Shusterman, the father of Cohen's wife, Laura, since last August.

The most recent group of four loans, totaling at least $8 million and possibly up to $16 million, were made by Shusterman in March to Shtayner and two firms she owns.

In August, the newspaper said, Shtayner received four loans for a total of at least $12 million and as much as $24 million from Shusterman.

The loans were secured by collateral made up of three Chicago condos Shtayner owns.

CNN previously had reported that Shtayner and her husband were identified in the application for a warrant used to raid Cohen's home, hotel room and office in New York City on April 9.

The Shtayners, like Cohen's father-in-law, are immigrants from Ukraine.

Cohen owns 32 taxicab medallions in New York.

His father-in-law, Shusterman, was charged with two other men in 1993 with conspiring to defraud the IRS in connection with his own New York taxi business. He pleaded guilty to a related charge that same year, and was placed on probation for two years.

A man who answered the phone at Shusterman's Manhattan condo at Trump World Tower said: "I know what you want to talk about" when a CNBC reporter identified himself and asked to speak to Shusterman.

"But there's nothing more to talk about. Thank you very much," said the man, who then hung up.

Cohen's lawyer, David Schwartz, did not immediately return a request for comment.

CNBC left a message for Yasya Shtayner at her medallion management company.