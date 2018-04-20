Cramer's game plan: Earnings could push stocks higher   

The market may have faced a brutal decline on Friday led by the stock of Apple, but CNBC's Jim Cramer knows investors could handle a dip in the stock of the world's largest company.

"And we can handle the yield on the 10-year Treasury surging ever closer towards 3 percent. But we can't handle both in the same day," the "Mad Money" host said. "Hence today's shellacking."

Cramer blamed the algorithmic processes that direct machines to sell stocks and buy bonds when Treasury yields approach 3 percent, noting the influx of good earnings reports that happened ahead of the weekend.

With that negativity in mind, Cramer turned to the stocks and events he'll watch in earnings season's fullest week yet: