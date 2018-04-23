Tech VC Bill Gurley: Silicon Valley now thinks it's 'cool' to go public again

With a recent string of tech IPOs and more to come, storied tech VC Bill Gurley said Monday, "it's cool to go public again."

"For a good three or four years there was this meme in Silicon Valley that putting off your IPO was somehow cool, and it appears we've moved past that," the Benchmark partner told CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Gurley has seen several of his own investments hit the public markets in recent months. Subscription clothing service Stitch Fix started trading in November.

Benchmark-backed cloud companies Dropbox and Zuora each went public within the last month.

Spotify, one of 2018's most anticipated public offering, with its unusual direct listing and impressive valuation, opened on the public markets earlier this month.

"The Spotify thing has done better than I think anyone would have expected," Gurley said Monday. "I think one of the reasons the Spotify valuation is holding up so much is because voice [command] is so strategic, because one of the best apps for using voice as a command prop is music. I think it would be extremely strategic for someone who wanted to be in voice to own that asset"