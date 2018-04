Markets around the globe are keeping a close eye on the U.S. bond market as treasury yields continue to tick higher. On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.96 percent, its highest level since January 2014, while the two-year yield hit its highest level since September 2008.

In economic data, a flash reading of the latest composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be published 9:45 a.m. ET, while existing home sales will follow shortly after, at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury will be auctioning $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, due to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

New York Fed President William Dudley is due to appear at "The Transatlantic Economy Ten Years After the Crisis" conference in New York.