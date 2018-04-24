Alphabet falls as analysts warn of less profitable near-term

Google down despite earnings beat 1 Hour Ago | 04:55

Alphabet shed roughly 5 percent Tuesday after reporting first quarter earnings Monday, as Wall Street analysts warned of a less profitable near-term for the tech giant.

Google tripled its capital expenditures in the first quarter, highlighting investment in facilities and data centers.

Analysts are generally bullish on the strategy, but keeping a close eye on margins.

"Top-line outperformance coincides with aggressive investment, and that's a good thing," analysts for Baird wrote in a note.

Margins remain under pressure, though, as Alphabet ups spending in research and development, real estate and headcount, Baird said.