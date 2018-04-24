Just because some people don't want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn't mean they wouldn't be willing to do so themselves.

The typical American even has an asking price for their social media data: Around $2,160.

But residents in some states value their information more than others. For example, people in Vermont say they won't take less than $4,000 for their data, while West Virginians would give access to their personal details for just $375.

That's all according to a new survey from consumer information website Security Baron. The site polled 3,000 people to find out what price they would set for their social media data if someone was willing to buy it.