Embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt faces public grilling this week as GOP support erodes

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt reports to Capitol Hill on Thursday for a pair of hearings on his agency's 2018 budget proposal, but the embattled Trump deputy is likely to face as many questions about his personal conduct as EPA's spending priorities.

Since the hearings were announced, revelations about Pruitt's rental of a Washington apartment linked to an energy lobbyist have sparked a near-daily trickle of reports detailing alleged ethics abuses and lavish spending that have put the EPA chief's political future in peril.

In just the last few weeks, Pruitt has been accused of retaliating against EPA staff, arranging official trips to fulfill his personal travel whims and orchestrating pay raises for aides in defiance of the White House. The number of investigations into his conduct has expanded to five, and the government's top watchdog determined last week that the agency violated the law by installing a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in Pruitt's office.

The hearings could be a make-or-break moment for Pruitt, who has already sat through a combative Fox News interview that reportedly bruised his standing in the administration. Pruitt goes before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's subcommittee on Environment in the morning and the Committee on Appropriation's subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies in the afternoon.

The appearances present a rare opportunity for Democrats, who vilify Pruitt for leading President Donald Trump's efforts to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations and casting doubt on the scale of humanity's role in climate change.