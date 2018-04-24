    ×

    Markets

    European markets seen opening slightly higher as earnings, yields remain in the spotlight

    • On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.99 percent, its highest level since January 2014.
    • The Ifo Business Climate Index for Germany is scheduled to be released in early market trade.

    European markets are set to post modest gains at Tuesday's open as investors await the latest deluge of corporate earnings.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up around 14 points at 7,413, the CAC is expected to open 8 points higher at 5,447, while the DAX is poised to start 32 points up at 12,604, according to IG.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    Looking to today's trading session in Europe, earnings season continues to deliver a fresh cluster of financial updates from leading businesses.

    Kering, SAP, Telecom Italia, AkzoNobel, Randstad, Santander, Volvo Group, Swedbank, Anglo American, Shire and the London Stock Exchange are just a handful of those slated to publish results.

    In markets overseas, stocks in Asia ticked higher during Tuesday's session despite a weak trading day on Wall Street, as investors kept a close eye on the U.S. bond market.

    On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.99 percent, its highest level since January 2014. The yield was flirting with the key psychological 3 percent level, which could trigger a reaction from markets across the globe; however, the yield has since come off its highs. Investors have been selling Treasurys in April — consequently pushing yields up — amid beliefs of rising inflation, which may encourage the U.S. central bank to tighten monetary policy more rapidly.

    Another market topic keeping investors busy is the oil market. On Tuesday, Brent crude rose for the sixth day on expectations that supplies will tighten. Ahead of Europe's open, Brent dipped below $75, while U.S. crude was close to the $69 per barrel mark.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Elsewhere, investors will be paying attention to any news out of the political space as French President Emmanuel Macron continues his state visit to the U.S., where he is currently meeting President Donald Trump.

    While security, trade and economic growth are expected to remain at the forefront of discussions, another topic that hangs in the balance is that of the Iran nuclear deal. Over the weekend, Macron said that there was no "Plan B" for keeping a lid on the country's nuclear objectives; Reuters reported.

    Looking to economic data, the Ifo Business Climate Index for Germany is scheduled to be released in early market trade.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    FTSE
    ---