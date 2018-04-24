European markets seen opening slightly higher as earnings, yields remain in the spotlight

Looking to today's trading session in Europe, earnings season continues to deliver a fresh cluster of financial updates from leading businesses.

Kering, SAP, Telecom Italia, AkzoNobel, Randstad, Santander, Volvo Group, Swedbank, Anglo American, Shire and the London Stock Exchange are just a handful of those slated to publish results.

In markets overseas, stocks in Asia ticked higher during Tuesday's session despite a weak trading day on Wall Street, as investors kept a close eye on the U.S. bond market.

On Monday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 2.99 percent, its highest level since January 2014. The yield was flirting with the key psychological 3 percent level, which could trigger a reaction from markets across the globe; however, the yield has since come off its highs. Investors have been selling Treasurys in April — consequently pushing yields up — amid beliefs of rising inflation, which may encourage the U.S. central bank to tighten monetary policy more rapidly.

Another market topic keeping investors busy is the oil market. On Tuesday, Brent crude rose for the sixth day on expectations that supplies will tighten. Ahead of Europe's open, Brent dipped below $75, while U.S. crude was close to the $69 per barrel mark.