You can't put a price tag on getting into your top college. Or maybe you can.

With competition among college applicants as fierce as it has ever been, some students are doing whatever they can to get a leg up — no matter the cost.

That's where private help comes in. A growing number of college counselors offer their expertise — for a price — and promise results.

When Christopher Rim, now 23, was the only graduating senior at his high school in Bergen County, New Jersey, to get accepted to Yale, underclassmen immediately reached out to ask him how he did it.

(This year, Yale's acceptance rate hit 6.31 percent, near an all-time low. Princeton University offered admission to just 5.5 percent of a record 35,370 applicants and at Harvard, the admission rate fell below 5 percent for the first time ever, to a record-low 4.59 percent of applicants securing spots in the Class of 2022.)

Rim started his own college consulting firm from his dorm room to help other Ivy hopefuls. He is now the president and CEO of Command Education in New York, with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Seoul. Rim charges $950 an hour.