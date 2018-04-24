Trade war with US could be the tipping point for China’s $14 trillion debt-ridden economy

Even if China can prevent a crisis from happening, being over leveraged is still bad for growth. Lau pointed out that, historically, countries with high debt loads eventually see their growth rates fall. Couple that with a trade war and China's GDP could drop faster than many people think.

As it stands now, U.S. tariffs on China won't have as devastating impact on the Red Giant's economy that some in government may want it to. The country is much less export dependent than it used to be — "the U.S. is making a miscalculation about that," said Dollar — and it may be able to get around tariffs by exporting its goods to other countries, added Pauly.

However, if America decides to put tariffs on all it imports from China, about $500 billion worth of goods, then it's economy could slow in a more meaningful way. Couple that with its financial issues and it's not impossible for growth to slow more dramatically.

"If growth slowed to 2 percent, then that would be a crisis," said Dollar.

That kind of growth would cause problems within the country, especially if job losses mount or growth remains slow for the long term, but Dollar said a steep decline economic expansion may be just what the country needs.

"There are various reforms they need to do, so if lagging on the reforms and getting into a trade war with the U.S. results in a sharp slowdown in growth, then maybe they respond by opening up the economy more and dealing with their financial risks and creating a more market oriented economy," he said. "They might be better off having the crisis because that will help focus the political minds on what needs to be done."

In any case, a dramatic slowdown in China would cause investors to worry and that's never a good thing. And even if the country can save itself in the end, China's problems shouldn't be taken lightly.

"These financial issues in China are serious," said Dollar. "Throw in the trade conflict and that definitely complicates things for the country."

— By Bryan Borzykowski, special to CNBC.com