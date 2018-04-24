Why the market is blowing off what has been a really good earnings season

Dow components Caterpillar and Verizon posted earnings beats and were rewarded with solid price gains at the open before their shares pulled back from their highs. 3M just missed its estimate but saw its shares tumble the most in 9 years after it reduced guidance.

Google-parent Alphabet posted a strong earnings beat after the closing bell Monday, but saw its shares slide Tuesday as well.

Companies that have beaten earnings have seen share price gains of just 0.1 percent in the two days after reporting, well below the typical average increase of 1.1 percent as tracked over the past five years, according to FactSet. Earnings misses have resulted in two-day declines of 0.9 percent, which is actually well below the typical 2.4 percent decline.

Indeed, investors have been fickle, perhaps because they have more on their minds than just bottom-line profits.

Among the concerns are the looming possibility of a U.S. trade war with China, rising bond yields that briefly saw the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield pass 3 percent Tuesday, and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve, which could raise rates as much as four times total before the year ends.

And there's more: Earnings reports are a look in the rear-view mirror, which is showing companies getting a lift from tax cuts that will level off over time. The big boost in quarterly earnings likely to continue through 2018 will be tough to top in 2019.

That means investors are looking through the earnings reports and envisioning a potential deceleration ahead.

Morgan Stanley strategists say they see an "underlying deterioration" in the market that has been highlighted in the early part of 2018.

"We think the main drivers of this deterioration are lower quality earnings growth and tighter financial conditions, both of which are likely to be with us for the rest of the year," the firm said in a note.

A surface look at earnings doesn't show much weakness.

In addition to the solid bottom-line growth, sales are up 7.6 percent. The net profit margin for S&P 500 companies is tracking at 11.1 percent, which would be the highest level since FactSet began tracking the metric in the third quarter of 2008.

However, market reaction has been muted.

Hogan said investors probably are looking ahead at future earnings that won't be as spectacular as those seen so far in 2019, though the S&P 500 likely will post gains of about 11 percent in 2019, according to FactSet projections.

"That's still spectacular," Hogan said. "But this is not impressing this market."