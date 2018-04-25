Cramer: Market volatility is a chance to reevaluate your portfolio. Not run out and buy more

Savvy market watchers use volatility to fatten their portfolios with bargain stocks. But CNBC's Jim Cramer warns that this might not be the best move.

"If we get more strength tomorrow, I think you should use it to take some profits and re-position rather than getting all excited and going all in," the "Mad Money" host said on Wednesday.

"I don't want you to give up and go home, let alone sell everything," Cramer said. "But there are very good reasons to be concerned here."

Tariffs, geopolitical issues and pricey tech stocks are just a few of the red flags investors need not ignore. Here's why.