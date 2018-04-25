Facebook's cash hoard has more than doubled in two years

By contrast, Alphabet's cash during that stretch has increased 37 percent to $102.9 billion, while Apple's has jumped 32 percent to $285.1 billion.

Facebook shares climbed in extended trading on Wednesday after earnings and revenue sailed past analysts' estimates. The company is proving that even with the Cambridge Analytica scandal and concerns over user privacy and the spread of fake news, businesses can't afford to pull dollars away from Facebook's 2.2 billion monthly active users.

Facebook said that 91 percent of its ad revenue in the quarter came from mobile, up from 85 percent a year ago. The more it shifts to mobile the more profitable it becomes, with the company's operating margin jumping to 46 percent from 41 percent in the same period last year.

"Our agency checks indicate there has not been any noticeable impact on FB ad spend following the Cambridge Analytica news," Aaron Kessler, an analyst at Raymond James, wrote in a note prior to the earnings report. He has a "strong buy" rating on the stock.