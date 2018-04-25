A judge considering whether to appoint a special watchdog to review legal files related to President Donald Trump ordered prosecutors and attorneys for Trump's own lawyer, Michael Cohen, to appear in court Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood said Wednesday that she wants an update from prosecutors on the progress in their turning over to Cohen's lawyers a set of materials seized from him April 9 by FBI agents.

She also asked in an order that both prosecutors and lawyers for Cohen and Trump "be prepared" to weigh in on how a watchdog – "should one be appointed" – would review Cohen's files to prevent violation of attorney-client privilege for his clients.

Those files include ones related to Trump and other clients of Cohen, who is under criminal investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors involved in the case have not actually looked at the files yet because of an ongoing dispute about how they should be handled.

The files include copies of electronic hard drives searched at Cohen's home, office and a hotel room where he was staying in Manhattan, as well as paper records. Some of the files relate to a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels right before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for what Daniels has said was her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

At issue is the risk that the files contain information that those prosecutors would be legally barred from using in the case because they are protected by attorney-client privilege. That privilege, as a rule, prevents confidential legal discussions between lawyers and their clients being disclosed to a third-party.