Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: BA, CMCSA, TWTR, ANTM, VIAB & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Boeing – The jet maker earned an adjusted $3.64 per share for the first quarter, easily beating the $2.58 consensus estimate. Revenue beat the Street as well, and Boeing also raised its full-year forecast.

Comcast – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent formalized a $31 billion offer for Britain's Sky, prompting Sky to withdraw its recommendation of a takeover bid by 21st Century Fox. However, Sky said it would continue to engage with both parties. Separately, Comcast reported adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents a share.

Twitter – Twitter's quarterly earnings came in 4 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted profit of 16 cents per share. Revenue was well above forecasts, and it saw a greater than expected addition of 336 million monthly average users.

Anthem – The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $5.41 per share, beating the consensus $4.88 a share estimate. Revenue did miss, but Anthem's bottom line was helped by lower medical costs. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

Viacom – Viacom reported adjusted quarterly profit of 92 cents per share, 13 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, boosted by a turnaround at Viacom's Paramount movie studio.

Shire – Shire said it was willing to recommend the latest takeover bid from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, after rejecting four other bids. Takeda is now offering $64 billion for the British drug maker.

Amgen – Amgen beat estimates by 24 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.47 per share. The biotech company's revenue also topping forecasts, helped by an increase in sales for newer products.

Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.21 per share, 10 cents a share above consensus forecasts. The chipmaker's revenue beat estimates, as well, helped by growth in its automotive and industrial markets. The company also forecast stronger than expected earnings for the current quarter.

Wynn Resorts – Wynn posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, beating estimates by 32 cents a share. The casino operator's revenue was very slightly below forecasts. Wynn also increased its quarterly dividend to 75 cents per share from 50 cents.

Cree – Cree quadrupled consensus estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 4 cents per share, and the lighting products company also saw revenue beat Street forecasts. The company also gave a stronger than expected current quarter revenue forecast.

Edwards Lifesciences – The company came in 11 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.22 per share. The medical product's maker's revenue was below forecasts and it also issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. The revenue miss was driven by lower than expected sales for the company's transcatheter heart valves.

Costco Wholesale – The warehouse retailer increased its quarterly dividend to 57 cents per share from 50 cents a share, payable May 25 to shareholders of record as of May 11.

Herbalife – Herbalife shareholders approved a name change for the company to Herbalife Nutrition. The stock will begin trading under the new name today but will retain its HLF ticker symbol.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit unveiled its first overhaul of Gmail since 2013, hoping to lure businesses away from Microsoft's popular Outlook email program.

Supervalu – Supervalu will sell eight of its U.S. based distribution centers for about $843 million. The supermarket operator will then enter into lease agreements for those facilities. The move follows pressure from activist investors to seek ways to enhance shareholder value.