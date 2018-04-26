Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal

Facebook is running an advertising campaign that acknowledges it has had a problem with fake news and the misuse of data and goes some way to apologizing for these issues.

A one-minute ad called "Here Together" focuses on what Facebook says it was invented for — keeping up with friends — before addressing the fact that "something happened." "We had to deal with spam, clickbait, fake news and data misuse," a voiceover says.

"That's going to change," the ad promises, adding that the social network will do more to keep people safe and protect their privacy.